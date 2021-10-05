McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.75.

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.22. 2,463,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,768. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.04. McDonald’s has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $248.90. The firm has a market cap of $183.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,810 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 33,609 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 15,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. United Bank VA lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank VA now owns 26,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

