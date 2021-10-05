McGinn Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,201 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,495 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Apple comprises 8.3% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $139.14 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.