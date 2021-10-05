McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,143,000 after acquiring an additional 653,442 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,343,000 after acquiring an additional 434,162 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after acquiring an additional 393,016 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after acquiring an additional 313,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 281.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 406,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,245,000 after buying an additional 299,922 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.88. 1,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,350. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.32 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.53 and its 200-day moving average is $196.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

