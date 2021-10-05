McMahon Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.95 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,047.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,058 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.65. 1,210,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,480,141. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $151.39 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

