McMahon Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,000. Peloton Interactive comprises 1.5% of McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

NASDAQ:PTON traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.44. The company had a trading volume of 70,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,511,881. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.64 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.16.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,218.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 569,386 shares of company stock valued at $63,686,587 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.