Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.36

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:MKTY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and traded as high as $8.49. Mechanical Technology shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 102,145 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48.

Get Mechanical Technology alerts:

Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Mechanical Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mechanical Technology by 2,933.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Mechanical Technology during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Mechanical Technology during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mechanical Technology during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mechanical Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,009,000. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY)

Mechanical Technology, Inc through its subsidiaries engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Mechanical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechanical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.