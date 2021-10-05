Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 464.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,161,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 956,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.20% of Medical Properties Trust worth $23,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 85.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE MPW opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on MPW. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.