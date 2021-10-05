Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.02

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.02 and traded as high as C$15.08. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$14.94, with a volume of 2,821 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Melcor Developments from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$494.02 million and a PE ratio of 219.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$65.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is 529.41%.

About Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

