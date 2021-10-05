Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG)’s share price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.63 and last traded at $12.63. Approximately 15 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 320,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

MCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Analysts predict that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile (NYSE:MCG)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

