MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,616,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,592.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,796.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,590.56. The company has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a PE ratio of -31,855.00 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,079.08 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MELI. upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,930.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

