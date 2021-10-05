Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Down 3.9%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.64 and last traded at $20.66. Approximately 873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 203,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $794.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merus will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 25.5% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,500 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 33.1% during the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 472,151 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the second quarter worth about $5,562,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merus in the first quarter worth approximately $5,112,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merus by 91.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after buying an additional 233,418 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

