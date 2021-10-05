Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Short Interest Update

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the August 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MESO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

MESO stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.72. 1,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 1,325.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MESO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Mesoblast in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.