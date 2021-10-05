Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market cap of $8.20 million and $330,355.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture

DNA is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com . The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture

