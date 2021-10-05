Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Director Sells $83,400.30 in Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $83,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MEI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,036. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average of $45.87.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEI. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Methode Electronics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

