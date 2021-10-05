Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) President Sells $161,810.00 in Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) President Tammy Mccomic sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tammy Mccomic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Tammy Mccomic sold 1,400 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $15,470.00.

Shares of Mexco Energy stock traded down $4.76 on Tuesday, reaching $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 million, a PE ratio of 424.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Mexco Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.65%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.60% of Mexco Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

