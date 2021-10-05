Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Short Interest Update

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the August 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Shares of MXE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $12.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $953,000. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 28,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 621.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

