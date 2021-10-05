MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 386,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,832 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of MGM Resorts International worth $16,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 242.6% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,067,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,508,000 after acquiring an additional 238,693 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at $197,494,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 92.9% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,044,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,039,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,485,000 after acquiring an additional 149,609 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

MGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.81.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 359,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

