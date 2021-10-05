MIB Coin Price Down 22.7% Over Last Week (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $354,150.95 and approximately $793.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00105670 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00022230 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000057 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 429,909,166 coins and its circulating supply is 152,607,238 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

