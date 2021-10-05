Michael Arntz Sells 7,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $483,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $218,190.00.

Shares of SMAR traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.65. 1,049,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.58 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.69. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

