Michael C. Stigers Sells 35,157 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $1,688,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

UNFI stock traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $48.30. 796,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,006. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.91. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $52.35.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $101,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNFI. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.