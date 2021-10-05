Michael C. Stigers Sells 35,157 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $1,688,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
UNFI stock traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $48.30. 796,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,006. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.91. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $52.35.
United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on UNFI. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.
United Natural Foods Company Profile
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
