Michael D. Fleisher Sells 750 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total transaction of $182,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:W traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,878. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.13. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.09 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.42, a PEG ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $1,510,800,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,216,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 18.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,228 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $334,304,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 311,389.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,100,000 after purchasing an additional 731,765 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.
