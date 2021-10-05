Michael F. Mahoney Sells 201,042 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael F. Mahoney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $8,960,397.37.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $42.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,321,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,752,225. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 128.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

