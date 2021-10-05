MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $10.97. 76,483 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 15,478,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,221.29% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVIS. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,832,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MicroVision during the 1st quarter worth $5,042,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MicroVision during the first quarter valued at about $2,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

