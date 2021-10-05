Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by 49.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:HIE traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. 78,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,305. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $10.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

