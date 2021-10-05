Milton C. Ault III Buys 150,000 Shares of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $373,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Milton C. Ault III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 20th, Milton C. Ault III acquired 15,000 shares of Ault Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00.
NYSEAMERICAN:DPW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. 1,890,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,225,721. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.
Ault Global Company Profile
Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.
