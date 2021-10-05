MintMe.com Coin Trading 52.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 52.3% against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $832,882.62 and $9,833.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,893.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.39 or 0.06891422 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.42 or 0.00343560 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $561.82 or 0.01126033 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00106696 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.83 or 0.00538804 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.01 or 0.00406891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.38 or 0.00291388 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.