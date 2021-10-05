Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Trading Down 4.2%

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $162.52 and last traded at $162.52. Approximately 2,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 488,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.65.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.41.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). On average, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $807,650,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,600,000 after acquiring an additional 234,440 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,425,000 after acquiring an additional 389,279 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,457,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,435,000 after buying an additional 124,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,243,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,826,000 after buying an additional 251,126 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

