Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Hits One Day Trading Volume of $151,081.00 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $366.25 or 0.00729507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $28.08 million and $151,081.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00062474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00108395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00140957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 83.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,311.26 or 1.00211999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,423.88 or 0.06819820 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 76,671 coins. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

