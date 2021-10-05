Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Trading Down 2.4%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s share price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.77 and last traded at $17.21. 2,111 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 133,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

The firm has a market cap of $520.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $26,270.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $1,570,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,637 in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after buying an additional 205,950 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 173.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 36,724 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 590.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 60,218 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

