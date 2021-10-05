Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.02 Million Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,488 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRZ opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.93.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NRZ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

