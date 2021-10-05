Modefi (MOD) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Modefi has a total market cap of $13.70 million and $79,946.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modefi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Modefi has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.61 or 0.08110687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00052797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.15 or 0.00255530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00111208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013153 BTC.

Modefi Profile

MOD is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,751,217 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

