Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.