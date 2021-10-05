Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

OTCMKTS:MYSRF remained flat at $$2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.43. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

