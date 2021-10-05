MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 7,176 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,176 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.63, for a total transaction of $3,305,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,598 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.32, for a total value of $1,016,649.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $7.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $452.68. 518,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,207. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.51 and a 1 year high of $518.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.9% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 30.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 31.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $54,318,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.44.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

