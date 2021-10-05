MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Sells $1,223,767.44 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Mark Porter sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.36, for a total transaction of $1,223,767.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ MDB traded up $7.71 on Tuesday, reaching $452.68. The company had a trading volume of 518,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,207. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.51 and a 52-week high of $518.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $424.86 and its 200 day moving average is $353.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.70 and a beta of 0.64.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 30.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 31.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $54,318,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm's products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training.

