MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $783,506.67 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.01, for a total value of $783,506.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $7.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $452.68. The stock had a trading volume of 518,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,207. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.51 and a 12 month high of $518.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.24. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.70 and a beta of 0.64.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 278.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 103.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 526.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 32,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth $335,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Barclays raised their target price on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.44.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

