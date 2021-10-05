Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Sells $5,247,283.20 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $5,247,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Michael Hsing sold 6,373 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total value of $2,913,098.30.

On Monday, August 9th, Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $3,638,985.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $5.50 on Tuesday, reaching $469.51. 586,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,097. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.59 and a 52 week high of $521.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.56.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

