Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.60

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 73000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on Montage Gold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$65.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.77.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

