Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,708 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $186,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,130.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $763,950 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,078. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.75. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.99 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

