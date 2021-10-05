Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 1.5% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.63. The company had a trading volume of 38,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,656. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.36 and a 200 day moving average of $219.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.63 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

