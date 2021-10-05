Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,958 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.75.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.36. 40,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,181. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $248.90. The company has a market cap of $183.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.04.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.