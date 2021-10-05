Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises 0.9% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 123.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 76.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LH. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.52.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.20. 1,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,768. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.89 and its 200 day moving average is $277.42. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $189.60 and a 52 week high of $309.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

