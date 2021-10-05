Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $8.34 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,885 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up about 3.1% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.58. The stock had a trading volume of 218,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,492,370. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.71. The firm has a market cap of $97.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $72.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.73.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

