Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,700,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,002,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.02. 81,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,045,169. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

