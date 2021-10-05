Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 4.4% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,953,688 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 635.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,346,000 after buying an additional 665,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after buying an additional 522,637 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,987,000 after buying an additional 291,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.63.

NYSE DE traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $339.35. 7,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,475. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $221.73 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $105.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $363.88 and a 200-day moving average of $362.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

