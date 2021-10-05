Moonriver Price Reaches $313.71 on Major Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Moonriver has a total market cap of $586.31 million and approximately $31.46 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for approximately $313.71 or 0.00606225 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Moonriver has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,104,400 coins and its circulating supply is 1,868,967 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

