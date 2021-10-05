MoonSwap (MOON) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $140,873.00

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MoonSwap has a market cap of $9.83 million and $140,873.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.00346622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000855 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 29,260,827 coins and its circulating supply is 29,240,326 coins. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

