Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.48

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

