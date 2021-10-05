mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $957,063.00 (MTA)

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001214 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $10.76 million and approximately $957,063.00 worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00052725 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.
  • Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.56 or 0.00241763 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00113093 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00013224 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the exchanges listed above.

