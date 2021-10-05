MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Trading Down 0.5%

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.39 and last traded at $17.39. Approximately 20 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

MTCPY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised MTR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HSBC raised MTR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.4738 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

About MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY)

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland of China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland of China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland Of China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

